Mehdi Hasan says Israel is trying to ‘take back’ Gaza not destroy Hamas During an interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, former MSNBC host Mehdi Hasan said Israel’s genocidal actions in Gaza are aimed at trying to occupy Gaza, erase the resistance in Gaza, and ‘get rid of the people’ in Gaza. He said Israel’s war on the besieged strip is ‘not about destroying Hamas’, but about ‘flattening and burning down Gaza.’