UK soldiers diagnosed with cancer after being ‘knowingly exposed’ to harmful chemicals in Iraq war

March 14, 2024 at 5:23 pm

British troops in Iraq. [TheBaghdadPostE/Twitter]

Some 100 British troops may have been exposed to sodium dichromate while guarding the Qarmat Ali water treatment plant in 2003, Sky News reports. A number of have spoken out say this has left them with a range of health problems, including brain tumours and cancer diagnoses.

Described as a “deadly poison”, sodium dichromate is a known carcinogen. The ground at Qarmat Ali was covered in it, according to the former servicemen.

Lord Richard Dannatt, former chief of the UK general staff, called for a “proper investigation” into what happened. With the soldiers calling for answers and accountability.

“If the health of some of these service people has been affected, then I guess there probably is a case for at least medical support, if not compensation,” Dannatt said.

