Concerns mount in Gaza over proposed US aid port MEMO correspondent Mohamed Asad reports on the apprehension of Gaza’s residents of the proposed US port that will be built off the coast of Gaza to deliver aid. Residents express deep apprehension about potential hidden motives, particularly regarding US involvement. Despite the purported aim of providing essential supplies to the two million inhabitants, people are sceptical of the US’s true intentions. Questions arise about the true intentions behind the port: Will it genuinely deliver aid, or conceal ulterior motives, possibly entrenching control by Israeli authorities? As fears intensify, Gaza's population worries about the ramifications of this initiative and the potential implications for their already precarious situation.