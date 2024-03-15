Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Malaysian Prime Minister criticises German Chancellor on Israel support

Malaysian Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, criticised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ support of Israel and dismissal of decades of oppression and atrocities committed against Palestinians since the Nakba in 1948. ‘Why this hypocrisy? Why this selective and ambivalent attitude towards one race and another? Is it because they are coloured or they are a different religion?’ he questioned during a joint press conference held in Berlin with Scholz on Monday.

March 15, 2024 at 10:26 am

READ: EU foreign policy chief voices hope for ceasefire in Gaza soon

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending