Malaysian Prime Minister criticises German Chancellor on Israel support Malaysian Prime Minister, Anwar Ibrahim, criticised German Chancellor Olaf Scholz’ support of Israel and dismissal of decades of oppression and atrocities committed against Palestinians since the Nakba in 1948. ‘Why this hypocrisy? Why this selective and ambivalent attitude towards one race and another? Is it because they are coloured or they are a different religion?’ he questioned during a joint press conference held in Berlin with Scholz on Monday.