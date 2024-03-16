Germany airdrops 4 tons of humanitarian aid into Gaza for 1st time

Germany parachuted four tons of humanitarian aid into the Gaza Strip for the first time on Saturday, the German Defense Ministry said in a statement, Anadolu reports.

The German Air Force parachuted humanitarian aid into Gaza for the first time, the Defence Ministry said on X.

The aircraft utilized to drop humanitarian assistance through parachutes were stationed in Evreux, France, it added.

According to the German Air Force, a C-130 type aircraft carrying four tons of urgently needed food parachuted into Gaza. Four pallets were dropped from a height of around 1,000 meters.

“In this way, we can contribute to ensuring that urgently needed medicine and food reach the people in Gaza who are struggling,” Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said.

