'Israeli Universities are a central pillar of Israel's regime of oppression against Palestinians' Maya Wind, a scholar of Israeli expertise and militarism, argues that while 'Israeli universities are often viewed as bastions of pluralism and democracy in the West, they actually serve as a central pillar of Israel's regime of oppression against Palestinians.' Wind, a Killam Postdoctoral Fellow in the Department of Anthropology at the University of British Columbia, is also the author of 'Towers of Ivory and Steel: How Israeli Universities Deny Palestinian Freedom.'