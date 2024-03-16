Video shows the preparation for an Iftar in a camp in Gaza during Ramadan Humanitarian Aid Worker Waseem Iqbal posted a video showing the preparation for an Iftar in a camp in the besieged Gaza Strip during Ramadan. The video depicts ongoing arrangements of tables, chairs, and food preparations for 10.000 people, as well as Ramadan decorations and paintings for the children's activities. This comes amid the ongoing Israeli war on Gaza, now in its fifth month, with over 31.000 Palestinians killed and 73.000 injured. The majority of the population has been displaced.