‘We are a nice nation; we act with an intention to follow international rules and regulations’ An Israeli song named 'Jews Pua,' broadcast through the Israeli prime-time television show 'Eretz Nehederet,' states that they are the ones who went through genocide. The song says, 'We are a nice nation; we act with the intention to follow international rules and regulations.' Additionally, 'To boycott us will be a huge regret that reminds us of a time we all want to forget.'