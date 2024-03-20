Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Australian students disrupted a forum by a weapons manufacturer on their campus for supporting Israel

Australian students at the University of Queensland in Brisbane disrupted a forum on their campus to which weapons manufacturer Northrup Grumman was invited. They oppose the company's presence due to its supply of warships, Apache helicopters, and laser systems to Israel. They perceive these weapons as being used to harm Palestinians in Gaza, which has been under the ongoing Israeli war for five months.

March 20, 2024 at 3:07 pm

READ: Israel stripped of ‘liberal democracy’ status by prominent global index

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending