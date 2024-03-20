Australian students disrupted a forum by a weapons manufacturer on their campus for supporting Israel
Australian students at the University of Queensland in Brisbane disrupted a forum on their campus to which weapons manufacturer Northrup Grumman was invited. They oppose the company's presence due to its supply of warships, Apache helicopters, and laser systems to Israel. They perceive these weapons as being used to harm Palestinians in Gaza, which has been under the ongoing Israeli war for five months.
March 20, 2024 at 3:07 pm