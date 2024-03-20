Canada to halt arms exports to Israel

Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Melanie Joly, yesterday announced the halt of arms exports to Israel in light of the ongoing aggression it has launched against Gaza.

“The Trudeau government will cease future arms exports to Israel even though a motion passed Monday by the House of Commons that called for such action is non-binding,” said Joly.

Earlier, the Canadian Parliament postponed the vote on a non-binding resolution supporting the establishment of a Palestinian state, due to last-minute disagreements between Canadian lawmakers amid fears of divisions within the ruling Liberal Party.

The left-wing New Democratic Party minority submitted the proposal due to its discontent with what it sees as a failure to take adequate measures to protect the civilian population in Gaza.

The original version of the proposal called for Canada to “formally recognise the State of Palestine,” a step no G7 member state has taken.

Read: FBI surveilling Muslims in US amid Israel war on Gaza, CAIR lawyer reveals