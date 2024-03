Jared Kushner says ‘not much left of Gaza at this point’ In response to a question about fears Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu would not allow Gazans back to Gaza after their displacement, Jared Kushner, Donald Trump’s former White House adviser and his son-in-law, said, ‘maybe, but I'm not sure there's much left of Gaza at this point’. In an interview dated 15 February, posted earlier this month on the YouTube channel of the Middle East Initiative, a program of Harvard University’s Kennedy School of Government, Kushner said, ‘Gaza’s waterfront property, it could be very valuable, if people would focus on building up livelihoods.’