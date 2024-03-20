Palestinian prisoner Marwan Barghouti’s life in danger in Israeli prison Palestinian Knesset member Ahmed Tibi says Palestinian political prisoner Marwan Barghouti's life is in danger inside prison due to assaults on him and other detainees. Tibi held Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu responsible for any harm to him, his life, and the lives of the prisoners. Barghouti, who has been in prison for 22 years, was a prominent leader in the first and second Intifadas and was convicted by an Israeli court on five counts of murder in 2004, two years after he was jailed. His imprisonment by Israel has been among the most high profile and his release has long been a key aim of several of the groups opposing Israel’s occupation of Palestin