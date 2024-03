South African Israeli soldier posts video mocking destruction in Gaza LeRoi Taljaard, a 24-year-old from South Africa serving in the Israeli army, posted a video on 2 February mocking the ongoing destruction and explosions in Khan Yunis in the besieged Gaza Strip. Recently, South African Foreign Minister Naledi Pandor said to South Africans who are fighting in the Israeli army, ‘We are ready. When you come home, we are going to arrest you.’