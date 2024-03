Gaza City: hungry children scavenge for pasta on roadside Starving children in Gaza City are forced to collect pasta that dropped from an aid truck and landed in the rubble and garbage on the roadside. Israel has repeated its calls to all residents of Gaza City to leave and therefore the amount of food, sanitation and healthcare that the occupation army allows into northern Gaza is extremely limited. Gaza's Ministry of Health has said 23 children have died from malnutrition in northern Gaza alone in recent weeks.