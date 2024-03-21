Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Spanish court releases Brazilian player Dani Alves on $1.1m bail after rape conviction

March 21, 2024 at 10:52 am

Former soccer player Dani Alves during a trial at the Barcelona Court in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain on February 5, 2024. [Photo By EUROPA PRESS/D.Zorrakino. POOL via Getty Images]

Former soccer player Dani Alves during a trial at the Barcelona Court in Barcelona, Catalonia, Spain on February 5, 2024. [Photo By EUROPA PRESS/D.Zorrakino. POOL via Getty Images]

A Spanish court granted the bail of former Barcelona player Dani Alves, who had been sentenced to four and a half years in prison on charges of rape, on appeal. Bail for his release was set at €1 million ($1.1 million).

According to local media, the Barcelona court decided unanimously to temporarily release the 40-year-old one day after his lawyer requested his release, on the condition that he does not leave Spain.

The player will also have to appear before the court every week until the final verdict is issued in the rape case. Both his Brazilian and Spanish passports have also been confiscated and a travel ban imposed on him.

Alves was sentenced on 22 February to four and a half years in prison, in addition to paying €150,000 ($163,500) to his victim, for raping a young woman in December 2022 at a nightclub in Barcelona. He was also banned from approaching the victim for nine and a half years.

READ: Palestine urges FIFA to address Israeli violations against sports

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending