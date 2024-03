‘We've never seen children pushed into malnutrition so quickly’ Michael Fakhri, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Right to Food, criticised the UN Human Rights Council for its inaction. ‘The images of starvation in Gaza are unbearable and you are doing nothing,’ he said in a speech to the UN Human Rights Council. He called on countries to sever ties with Israel and place sanctions to pressure the Israeli government to end its violence and oppression in Gaza.