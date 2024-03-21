WHO documents 410 attacks on health facilities in Gaza

Civilians and the sick should be protected and should not be targeted, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) and the World Health Organisation (WHO) said in a statement yesterday, as Israel continued its siege of Al-Shifa Hospital in northern Gaza.

“OCHA continues to call for civilians — including sick and wounded patients and medical staff—to be protected. Hospitals and health care facilities should not be targeted,” the statement said.

Adding that “WHO documented 410 attacks on health care in Gaza since 7 October,” adding that “These attacks reportedly caused hundreds of casualties, damaged nearly 100 facilities and affected more than 100 ambulances.”

WHO also documented 403 attacks on health care facilities during the same period in the occupied West Bank.

Israeli occupation forces continue their attacks on Al-Shifa Medical Complex, where they have arrested hundreds of its workers, patients and displaced persons, executed dozens and shelled the hospital and surrounding buildings.

