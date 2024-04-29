Hamas will not accept any deal without end to offensive against Gaza

A senior Hamas official has said that the resistance movement will not accept any agreement with the occupation state without an end to the Israeli military offensive against the Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

“The Israeli occupation government’s response that we received through mediators is being studied, but it is too early to reach a decision about it,” added Sami Abu Zuhri. “The movement has assured Egypt and Qatar that it is serious about reaching an agreement, but that it will not give in to any American pressure.”

On Saturday, Hamas announced that it had received the Israeli occupation government’s official response to the movement’s position regarding a prisoner exchange deal and ceasefire. This had been delivered to the Egyptian and Qatari mediators on 13 April. Once it has been looked at in detail, said the movement, it will deliver its own response to Qatar and Egypt.

