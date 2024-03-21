Netanyahu proposes using ‘new port’ to displace Palestinians from Gaza

The head of the Israeli occupation government, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, has proposed the use of the “new port” to be built by the US on the Gaza coast to displace Palestinians from the enclave, Israel’s Kan broadcaster has reported. Kan noted that the proposal was presented by Netanyahu at a special meeting of the Knesset’s Foreign Affairs and Defence Committee.

“The port can facilitate the exit of the Palestinians from Gaza,” Netanyahu was quoted as saying. “There is no obstacle to the Palestinians leaving the Gaza Strip, except for the unwillingness of other countries to accept them.”

The US plans to build a temporary floating pier on the coast of Gaza to allow aid to enter more easily. According to US President Joe Biden, the pier will allow “a massive increase in the amount of humanitarian assistance getting into Gaza every day.”

Netanyahu’s proposal to displace the Palestinians was met with Palestinian anger. The Secretary-General of the Palestinian National Initiative (PNI), Mustafa Barghouti, said in a post on X, “Netanyahu revealed his intentions towards the American port in Gaza in his presentation at Israeli Knesset security committee saying that the port can be used to transfer Palestinians out of Gaza. He never gave up his dream of a complete ethnic cleansing of Palestinians in Gaza.”

