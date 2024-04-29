Middle East Monitor
Yemen: museums open in Sanaa for first time in 13 years

April 29, 2024 at 11:07 am

Visitors look at antiquities on display at the National Museum in the Huthi-held capital Sanaa on April 28, 2024. [Photo by MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP via Getty Images]

Two museums have reopened in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, for the first time since 2011, Anadolu has reported. They have been closed due to the civil war in the country.

The Ministry of Culture of the de facto Houthi government opened the National Museum and the Popular Heritage Museum in Sanaa yesterday. The opening took place in the presence of Houthi officials, including Minister of Culture Abdullah Al-Kibsi.

“The opening of the two museums comes after a long time due to the harsh conditions that the country is going through,” said Al-Kibsi, according to the Houthi-run Saba news agency. He and the other officials viewed the exhibits in both museums, including antiquities, manuscripts, photographs and traditional costumes.

“Paying attention to Yemeni folk heritage and preserving it is everyone’s responsibility,” added the minister, “as it contributes to introducing generations to the culture and history of their forefathers.”

The closure of the museums coincided with the revolution in Yemen against the regime of the late President Ali Abdullah Saleh, as part of what became known as the Arab Spring. Their reopening has been delayed by the war between the internationally-recognised government in exile and the Houthis, which has been ongoing since the end of 2014.

