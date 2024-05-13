Middle East Monitor
Israel seeks to import goods from Turkiye through a third country

May 13, 2024 at 10:58 am

Students and academics, holding banners and a Palestinian flag, gather to protest against Israeli attacks on Gaza in front of the rectorate building at Ankara Social Sciences University in Ankara, Turkiye on May 9, 2024. [Evrim Aydın – Anadolu Agency]

Following Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s decision to halt trade with Tel Aviv, Israeli importers have begun exploring ways to circumvent the restrictions through a third country.

One proposed solution is to transport the products through European countries, according to the Yedioth Ahronoth newspaper.

Israeli shipping company iShip Forwarding has suggested a workaround to bypass the ban by establishing a new logistical route where Turkish products are first transported to third countries, and from there, to Israel.

This solution allows Turkish manufacturers to continue supplying goods to Israel without violating the ban and without their knowledge that the products are reaching Israel.

The shipping company has refused to disclose the specific third country through which the shipment passes, but the Israeli newspaper mentioned Bulgaria and Romania among others. This transit would incur additional costs on the shipment but ensures the continuous flow of goods.

Erdogan announced last month that Turkiye has ended all trade relations with Israel due to its destruction of Gaza and Palestine.

Erdogan: ‘We will not be silent about annihilation of Palestinians’

