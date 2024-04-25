Erdogan: Trade relations between Turkiye, Israel have ceased

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said yesterday that the situation in Gaza constitutes an unparalleled level of injustice, with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu threatening the security of the entire region, including that of his own people.

During his meeting with his German counterpart, the Turkish president stressed that the crimes committed by Israel in Gaza should not be overlooked. Erdogan pointed out that the tension between Iran and Israel exemplified the danger of the Gaza conflict on the region’s stability.

He added that Turkiye has ended all trade relations with Israel due to the destruction of Gaza and Palestine.

Expressing concern over the rise of extremist movements in Western countries, Erdogan said that “Gaza is being devastated while the West stands by Israel.”

