Hamas denies that some leaders will be exiled from Gaza

The Palestinian Islamic Resistance Movement denied reports yesterday about possibly “exiling” some of its leaders from the Gaza Strip, in light of the recent Egyptian proposal to reach a ceasefire agreement and prisoner exchange deal with the Israeli occupation government.

“There is no truth to this news, it is false and fabricated with the goal of creating confusion,” said Hamas spokesman Jihad Taha following reports by Al-Arabiya about such a possibility. “The leaders of the Hamas movement will remain in their land and with their people in the Gaza Strip, and it is the Nazi [sic] occupation that will be leaving.”

The movement said earlier that it had received the Israeli occupation’s response to the Hamas position, which it delivered to the Qatari and Egyptian mediators on 13 April. Hamas is expected to deliver its own response today, during a visit to Cairo by its deputy head in the Gaza Strip, Khalil Al-Hayya.

READ: Israel’s Netanyahu concerned about possible ICC arrest warrant