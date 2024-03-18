Israel storms Al-Shifa again forcing patients to flee

Israel carried out an overnight raid on Al-Shifa Hospital in Gaza City with tanks and heavy gunfire, killing and injuring a number of Palestinians.

The Israeli military said in a statement on Monday that it is conducting a “precise operation” at the medical facility. Gaza’s Ministry of Health said about 30,000 people, including displaced civilians, wounded patients and medical staff are trapped inside the complex, according to Al Jazeera.

Israel claims Hamas fighters have “regrouped” in the medical complex.

According to the Quds News Network, communication has been completely cut off with Al-Shifa Medical Complex after it was stormed by Israeli occupation forces.

Scores of Palestinians who were taking shelter in the hospital have been detained, according to reports online.

The Ministry of Health in Gaza has said that it was impossible to rescue any of the patients from the hospital, due to the intensity of the artillery fire and the deliberate targeting from Israeli snipers.

Many patients, their families and displaced individuals tried to flee the hospital as a result of the Israeli attack.

Breaking: A large number of patients, their families, and displaced individuals are fleeing from Al-Shifa Hospital after it was suddenly besieged and stormed by Israeli forces. #GazaGenocide pic.twitter.com/Fcn8TwozAs — Ramy Abdu| رامي عبده (@RamAbdu) March 18, 2024

This is not the first time the occupation has claimed that Al-Shia is being used as a base by the resistance, when it first encircled and attacked the hospital in November, it claimed there were underground tunnels and rooms which were being used as hideouts by the resistance, however to date it has not provided proof of its claims.

