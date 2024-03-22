Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Bologna University students rally for Palestine

Students at the University of Bologna in Italy took action in solidarity with Palestine during the inauguration of the academic year. The students called on their university to cut ties with apartheid Israel over its genocide in Gaza.

March 22, 2024 at 3:52 pm

READ: Israel High Court urged to mandate demolition of outpost set up by US-sanctioned settler

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending