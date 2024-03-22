‘Israel is creating the conditions which are calculated to bring about the destruction of the Palestinians as a protected group.’ Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, says Israel is intentionally starving Palestinians in Gaza and is attacking and destroying essential resources for survival, such as fishing boats and arable land, severely restricting the Palestinians' ability to produce food. Albanese says Israel is ‘blatantly and flagrantly’ ignoring international humanitarian law and engaging in genocide through deliberate starvation, and the killing of over 30,000 and injuring of over 70,000 Palestinians since 7 October.