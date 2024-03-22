Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

‘Israel is creating the conditions which are calculated to bring about the destruction of the Palestinians as a protected group.’

Francesca Albanese, the UN Special Rapporteur on the Occupied Palestinian Territories, says Israel is intentionally starving Palestinians in Gaza and is attacking and destroying essential resources for survival, such as fishing boats and arable land, severely restricting the Palestinians' ability to produce food. Albanese says Israel is ‘blatantly and flagrantly’ ignoring international humanitarian law and engaging in genocide through deliberate starvation, and the killing of over 30,000 and injuring of over 70,000 Palestinians since 7 October.

March 22, 2024 at 2:25 pm

READ: UN calls for one set of principles whether it’s Ukraine or Gaza

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending