UK slams Israel for blocking aid to Gaza ‘stuck at border for weeks’

British Foreign Secretary David Cameron has accused Israel of impeding the humanitarian aid flow into Gaza.

In a letter addressed to Alicia Kearns, chair of the UK Foreign Affairs Select Committee, Cameron said it “was an enormous frustration” that humanitarian aid to Gaza had been “routinely held up waiting for Israeli permissions”.

He also challenged claims made by former Israeli spokesperson Eylon Levy, who has been suspended, regarding the closure of the Karm Abu Salem (Kerem Shalom) crossing in southern Gaza on Saturdays at the request of the UN.

Levy’s suspension comes following a public dispute with Cameron on X. The foreign secretary called on Israel to permit more aid trucks into Gaza, to which Levy responded: “I hope you are also aware there are NO limits on the entry of food, water, medicine, or shelter equipment into Gaza, and in fact the crossings have EXCESS capacity.”

“Test us. Send another 100 trucks a day to Kerem Shalom and we’ll get them in,” he added.

Cameron wrote in the letter, dated 15 March: “In response to the Israeli spokesman’s claims, I can confirm that the UN has not requested that the Kerem Shalom crossing is closed on Saturdays. It is our understanding that Israel closes it due to the Sabbath.”

WATCH: Two brothers die from starvation in Gaza

Since launching its latest offensive on Gaza in October 2023, Israel has tightened its siege on the besieged enclave.

Occupation authorities have alleged that the UN is not effectively distributing aid.

However, in the letter, Cameron stated: “The main blockers remain arbitrary denials by the government of Israel and lengthy clearance procedures, including multiple screenings and narrow opening windows in daylight hours.”

Emphasising the urgency of increasing the number of aid trucks entering Gaza, he reiterated the call for Israel to issue more visas to the UN staff necessary for expanding aid distribution, highlighting that the Association of International Development Agencies reported over 50 pending visa applications.

“I agree with the committee that increasing the number of trucks going into Gaza is vital. I remain gravely concerned that any aid — including UK aid — has been stalled, delayed or rejected at the border with Israel.”

Grateful to @David_Cameron for such clarity in his response to my letter. He confirms, contrary to some claims: – The UN has NOT requested the Kerem Shalom crossing be closed on Saturdays. Israel closes it due to the Sabbath. – Aid not getting into Gaza due to “arbitrary… https://t.co/DTP0Vl5Ohz pic.twitter.com/cvrmdwRhOi — Alicia Kearns MP (@aliciakearns) March 21, 2024

In response, Kearns expressed appreciation for the foreign secretary’s “clear and candid” letter.

She said: “Today’s letter confirms what we saw and heard on our visit to the border area – that Israel’s arbitrary denials and lengthy clearance processes are key factors in holding up the delivery of aid.”

“It also confirms that Israel has the ability and power to turn the water back on in Gaza, and so far has chosen not to do so. If the famine continues along its current trajectory, thousands of Gazans will lose their lives. This is suffering on an unimaginable scale,” she added.

Israel is accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to ensure its forces do not commit acts of genocide and guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

