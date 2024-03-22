War in Syria has dragged a generation into insecurity and deprivation

The World Health Organisation (WHO) has called for more humanitarian funding to support vital medical services in Syria and for Syrian refugees thirteen years after the civil war erupted in the country.

In a statement released to mark the 13th anniversary of the conflict, the WHO said: “People faced repeated shocks and their mental health was shattered. While depression increased by 200%, stress-related disorders increased by 600%. This is a crisis of unimaginable dimensions.”

“Thirteen years of conflict have left 16.7 million people requiring humanitarian aid and 15 million people – 65% of the population – in need of health assistance in Syria.”

“There are currently more Syrians in need of aid than any other time since the war began,” said Dr Hanan Balkhy, WHO Regional Director for the Eastern Mediterranean. “An entire generation has been born into war, knowing nothing but insecurity and deprivation, and facing shock after repeated shock. We need to exert all efforts to protect and strengthen Syria’s health system so that all people across the country have access to affordable and accessible health care services.”

Despite the increasing humanitarian needs, WHO said, funding allocated to this crisis has decreased and maternal and child health, emergency care, infectious disease control, mental health and cancer treatment services are at risk.

“Funding for humanitarian health activities declined by over 27% from 2022 to 2023 and are expected to further reduce by at least 30% in 2024. In northwest Syria alone, 15 hospitals suspended operations in 2023 due to funding shortages and more hospitals are at risk of closure.”

It warned that “an estimated two million people may lose access to lifesaving and emergency healthcare if funds do not become available.”

