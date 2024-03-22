‘What do you think should happen to Gaza? I want to be civilised with Jews from Israel’ A report reveals the perspectives of Israelis participating in protests and obstructing aid to the besieged Gaza Strip. Their responses indicate a belief in a religious duty to block humanitarian aid at the Gaza border and that Gaza should be 'civilised' with a Jewish from Israel. In the same report, an Israeli soldier confessed that their unit was responsible for blowing up houses, mosques, and UN offices, and they were in charge of carrying out the explosions in Gaza.