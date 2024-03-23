A Palestinian girl recorded a video showcasing her family's home before and after the Israeli war A video shared by a Palestinian girl from Gaza showcases her family's home before and after the Israeli war on Gaza, revealing the destruction they faced. She recorded footage of her current life from a tent amidst the ruins. Amid the fifth month of the Israeli war on Gaza, more than 32.000 Palestinians have been killed and over 74.000 injured. The war has led to over 85% of the population being displaced, facing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Furthermore, 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, as reported by the UN.