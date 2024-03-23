Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

A Palestinian girl recorded a video showcasing her family's home before and after the Israeli war

A video shared by a Palestinian girl from Gaza showcases her family's home before and after the Israeli war on Gaza, revealing the destruction they faced. She recorded footage of her current life from a tent amidst the ruins. Amid the fifth month of the Israeli war on Gaza, more than 32.000 Palestinians have been killed and over 74.000 injured. The war has led to over 85% of the population being displaced, facing severe shortages of food, clean water, and medicine. Furthermore, 60% of the enclave's infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, as reported by the UN.

March 23, 2024 at 10:14 pm

READ: Israeli army says 170 Palestinians killed in vicinity of Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending