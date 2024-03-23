Gaza: PRC circulates briefing to UN missions on Palestine detainee torture

The London-based Palestinian Return Centre (PRC) delivered a briefing to United Nations (UN) missions and a number of British and European representatives entitled, “Torture, sexual violence, and human rights violations against Palestinians from Gaza.”

According to a statement issued on Friday, in its briefing, the PRC highlighted the testimonies of several Palestinians in Gaza who: “Have reported being subjected to severe punishment and beatings, being caged with attack dogs and suffering sexual assault. Physical evidence – such as broken ribs, dislocated shoulders, bite marks and burns – was still visible many weeks later after being released from imprisonment.”

Citing a UN investigation, the briefing stated: “Palestinian women and girls have reportedly been arbitrarily executed in Gaza, often together with family members, including their children.”

It quoted UN experts: “Expressing their extreme shock at reports of the deliberate targeting and extrajudicial killing of Palestinian women and children in places where they sought refuge, or while fleeing. Some of them were reportedly holding white pieces of cloth when they were killed by the Israeli army or affiliated forces.”

The document also addressed incidents in which several: “Palestinian women and girls in detention have also been subjected to multiple forms of sexual assault, such as being stripped naked and searched by male Israeli army officers. At least two female Palestinian detainees were reportedly raped while others were reportedly threatened with rape and sexual violence.”

The PRC concluded its briefing by calling on UN Member States to: “Condemn inhumane practices of Israeli forces against Palestinians from Gaza and to immediately take actions to pressure Israel such as economic sanctions, arms embargoes and diplomatic protest to bring to an end the Israeli aggression on Palestinians.”

The Israeli occupation forces, with US and European support, continue to commit genocidal crimes in the Gaza Strip for the 168th consecutive day by launching dozens of airstrikes, artillery shelling and fire belts while committing violent massacres against civilians. The occupation is committing horrific crimes in the areas it raided amid a catastrophic humanitarian situation as a result of the siege imposed and the displacement of more than 90 per cent of the population.

