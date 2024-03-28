Israeli soldier records a video showing dozens of Palestinian hostages stripped naked and seated in a refugee school
A video recorded by an Israeli soldier shows Palestinian hostages stripped naked and seated in a refugee school, as Palestinian activists say. They believe that they have been taken to undisclosed locations. The footage depicts dozens of Palestinians stripped naked, with their clothes piled behind them. The person speaking in the video mentions that they lack food and water.
March 28, 2024 at 7:19 pm