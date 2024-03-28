Middle East Monitor
Israeli soldier records a video showing dozens of Palestinian hostages stripped naked and seated in a refugee school

A video recorded by an Israeli soldier shows Palestinian hostages stripped naked and seated in a refugee school, as Palestinian activists say. They believe that they have been taken to undisclosed locations. The footage depicts dozens of Palestinians stripped naked, with their clothes piled behind them. The person speaking in the video mentions that they lack food and water.

WATCH: Israeli soldiers shoot civilians waving white flag and bury bodies with bulldozer

