Lebanon’s Islamic Group denounces Israel’s targeting of ambulance station

The Islamic Group in Lebanon has denounced the Israeli air strike on an ambulance station in southern Lebanon in which seven paramedics were killed and wounded others including civilians, Quds Press reported.

“The Israeli enemy directly targeted an ambulance centre belonging to the Lebanese Ambulance Association – the Islamic Emergency and Relief Corps in the village of Hebbariyeh, in the Arqoub area of Hasbaya district,” the group said in a statement yesterday.

“We, in the Islamic Group in Lebanon, deplore and condemn this cowardly and treacherous Israeli aggression, which targeted a group of paramedics, who were carrying out their humanitarian duty, in providing health aid to the people of the Arqoub area. We place this heinous crime in the hands of the humanitarian, human rights, international and Arab institutions,” it added.

The group called for Israel to be held accountable for its attack which amounts to a “war crime.”

