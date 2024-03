DisOccupied: Couple launches platform ranking brands related to Israeli military support A Palestinian and Kashmiri couple has launched a website called 'DisOccupied' aimed at cataloguing all the brands they have found to indirectly support the Israeli military. Nadia and Shehzad, the husband-wife team, have implemented a ranking system on their platform, categorising companies into four levels of caution for consumers, from 'avoid' to 'OK to buy.'