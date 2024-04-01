Gaza Health Ministry urges reactivation of closed Nasser Hospital

The Gaza-based Health Ministry urged Monday to reopen Nasser Hospital in Khan Younis, southern Gaza, after it was taken out of service by the Israeli army, Anadolu news agency reported.

In a statement, the ministry called on all international and humanitarian institutions to make efforts to reactivate the hospital and provide protection for healthcare institutions.

The closure of the facility is a blow to healthcare services, which have already been reduced to their lowest levels, depriving patients of access to medical services, the statement added.

The Israeli army took out of commission the hospital last February in a military raid inside it, resulting in destruction, casualties, injuries, and detainees.

Israel has been accused of destroying the healthcare sector to exacerbate the suffering of around 2.3 million Palestinians in Gaza.

READ: Al-Shifa Hospital completely destroyed after Israeli forces withdraw