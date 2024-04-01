‘I want to see him and gather his bones and take them with me, I don't want to leave him here’ In a heart-wrenching scene, a Palestinian mother desperately tries to search for what remained of her son’s body after Israeli tanks trampled on him in the courtyard of Al-Shifa Hospital, but nothing was left of his body. Israeli forces withdrew after a devastating two-week siege on Gaza’s largest medical complex, leaving a trail of death and destruction behind, with many searching for their dead under the rubble.