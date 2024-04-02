Palestine this Week: Israel’s ‘killing zones’ in Gaza

Tune in to this week’s episode of MEMO’s weekly review with host Nasim Ahmed and guest Mouin Rabbani as they delve into the shocking revelation about Israel’s ‘kill zones’, where unarmed Palestinian civilians are mercilessly targeted and killed. The deepening humanitarian crises has led to the breakdown of civil order, leaving a power vacuum that Israel seeks to exploit by arming local clans to create an alternative to Hamas rule. Can this really solve the problem of what comes after the bombing campaign?

Despite the international community’s condemnation and demands for a ceasefire, Israel remains undeterred in its relentless assault on Gaza. The deputy chief of Hamas, has asserted that Israel has failed to achieve its objectives. Is he right and is Israel beginning to realise that it will not be able to dismantle the group? We also discuss ongoing US arms supplies to Israel, potentially emboldening further attacks on Lebanon, while the UK government’s lawyers confirm that Israel is violating international law.

Join Nasim Ahmed and Mouin Rabbani as they analyse these critical developments and more, including the US’s quiet reversal of sanctions on violent settlers and the implications of the ICJ’s modified provisional measures.

