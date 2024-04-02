Iftar in The Hague provides vital funds for Gaza and a safe space for activists to mourn

In the spirit of Ramadan, Tabaria Cafe and Conscious Kitchen came together to host an iftar fundraiser in The Hague, Netherlands, on Thursday.

The night marked Tabaria Cafe’s third event, with previous pop-ups raising over €6,000 ($6,500) — a portion of which has been donated to support Palestinian humanitarian efforts.

The money raised last week will be donated to the Gaza Mutual Aid Collective.

Speaking on the collaboration with Conscious Kitchen, Tabaria Café founder, Fatima Mahmoud, said: “I think then you have something really powerful, a kind of human event where we all come together, share food and raise funds.”

The event offered those gathered the opportunity to gather, break their fast together and contribute to an important cause. It also provided a rich cultural immersion into Palestinian culture and traditions and represented a chance to celebrate Palestinian heritage.

A Palestinian born in Syria, 20-year-old Fatima, added: “I just want them to know that we’re not only struggling.”

“At Tabaria, everyone just sits together and forgets about all the differences that we have and just talk about Palestine.”

“You can just see that they feel safe and we’re a safe space, and everyone is happy. But at the same time, everyone is grieving. You can see the sadness in their eyes. And I think it’s really, really heartwarming to just see people from all over the world, just sitting together and sharing food and culture and mourning together.”

Tabaria Cafe’s next pop-up will take place in Rotterdam on 10 April 2024 to celebrate Eid.

