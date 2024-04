Israel targets foreign aid workers in Gaza MEMO correspondent Mohammed Asad reports on the Israeli targeting of three jeeps belonging to the World Central Kitchen (WCK) in Gaza, killing seven of its aid workers. The WCK, known for its humanitarian efforts in providing food assistance, operates in several locations across the Gaza Strip. The seven WCK aid workers killed are from Australia, Poland, United Kingdom, a dual citizen of the US and Canada, and Palestine. The attack, unprecedented in its targeting of foreigners, has raised concerns and inquiries from various countries regarding the safety of their nationals involved.