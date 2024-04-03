Gaza death toll nears 33,000

A total of 32,975 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks on the Gaza Strip since October, the Ministry of Health said today.

The ongoing onslaughts have also injured 75,577 Palestinians, it added.

The majority of the victims are women and children, with exact figures expected to be much higher as thousands remain trapped under the rubble.

It noted that in the past 24 hours, “Israel committed five massacres against families across the Gaza Strip that left 59 martyrs and 83 others injured.”

“Many people are still trapped under rubble and on the roads and rescuers are unable to reach them,” it added.

Israel has pounded the Gaza Strip since October 2023, making 85 per cent of its population internally displaced amid acute shortages of food, clean water and medicine, while 60 per cent of the enclave’s infrastructure has been damaged or destroyed, according to the UN.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the ICJ, which in January issued an interim ruling that ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

