Hezbollah says 1 more member killed by Israel

Lebanon’s Hezbollah group announced that one of its members was killed in clashes with the Israeli army.

In a statement, the Lebanese group said it also targeted with appropriate weapons a gathering of Israeli soldiers in Khallet Warda, as well as Al-Raheb and Biranit positions.

The number of Hezbollah members killed since 8 October has risen to 265.

In addition, 53 Lebanese civilians, 14 members of the Amal Movement, 13 Hamas members, 12 Islamic Jihad members as well as seven Israeli civilians and 11 soldiers have been killed as a result of the cross border fighting.

Tensions have flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel since Israel launched its brutal bombing campaign on Gaza in October.

