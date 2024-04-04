Israel: Families of hostages smear paint on Knesset window, call for action

A group of Israelis yesterday smeared yellow paint on the glass partition between the visitors’ gallery and the plenum in the government building to demand action be taken to free prisoners of war held in Gaza, Reuters reported.

“Now! Now!” they chanted at lawmakers below, leaving the glass streaked with yellow – the colour of their campaign – as ushers tried to remove them from the gallery.

WATCH | Families of Israeli captives in Gaza storm the Knesset and protest inside, and the opposition joins in cheering.#GazaIsStarving #IsraeliButchers pic.twitter.com/bt98Vb0jWj — Aidarouss Ahmed Hirsi (@aidaroussahmed) April 4, 2024

The protest followed three days of anti-government demonstrations in Jerusalem where thousands took to the streets calling for more action to free the hostages and new elections to replace Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid called on protesters to abide by the law. “Our hearts are with you, families of the kidnapped people. We will fight with you. I call on the demonstrators to respect the law and I call on the police to respect the demonstrators.”

He criticised the government, saying no other country would allow a government to stay in power after the events of 7 October.

READ: Protesters call for hostage deal in Tel AvivIsraelis stage a protest calling for a hostage deal in Tel Aviv.