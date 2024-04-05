Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

UAE, Kenya boost digital infrastructure cooperation

April 5, 2024 at 5:58 pm

In this photo illustration 'OpenAI' logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen. [Dilara İrem Sancar - Anadolu Agency]

In this photo illustration ‘OpenAI’ logo is displayed on a mobile phone screen. [Dilara İrem Sancar – Anadolu Agency]

The UAE and Kenya are expanding cooperation in digitalisation and technology, Emirati News Agency, WAM, reports.

According to the report, the two sides have signed a MoU to explore investments in digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) services in Kenya, including developing data centre projects with a total capacity of up to 1,000 megawatts.

In the field of AI, the technical and investment potential of developing Large Language Models will be assessed, the report added.

The Investment Memorandum was signed by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment and Eliud Owalo, Cabinet Secretary at Kenya’s Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, the report says.

READ: Israel military using AI system to target militants, bomb civilians

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending