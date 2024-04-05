UAE, Kenya boost digital infrastructure cooperation

The UAE and Kenya are expanding cooperation in digitalisation and technology, Emirati News Agency, WAM, reports.

According to the report, the two sides have signed a MoU to explore investments in digital infrastructure and artificial intelligence (AI) services in Kenya, including developing data centre projects with a total capacity of up to 1,000 megawatts.

In the field of AI, the technical and investment potential of developing Large Language Models will be assessed, the report added.

The Investment Memorandum was signed by Mohamed Hassan Alsuwaidi, UAE Minister of Investment and Eliud Owalo, Cabinet Secretary at Kenya’s Ministry of Information, Communications and the Digital Economy, the report says.

