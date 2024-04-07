Israeli army strikes Bekaa, Baalbek in eastern Lebanon

Israeli warplanes carried out on Sunday a series of air strikes targeting the central Bekaa and Baalbek region in eastern Lebanon.

“Israeli warplanes carried out several raids on the Shaara area in the eastern Lebanon mountain range near the town of Janta in the central Bekaa region,” a security source told Anadolu.

The source, who preferred to remain anonymous, pointed out that other raids targeted an empty warehouse in the town of Al-Safari in Baalbek, resulting in no casualties.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchanges of weapons fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

