Syria and Mauritania to enhance bilateral relations

Syria and Mauritania are actively engaged in discussions to enhance and strengthen their bilateral relations, according to SANA news agency.

Discussions were held yesterday during a meeting between Mauritanian Prime Minister Mohamed Ould Bilal Messaoud and Syria’s Ambassador in Nouakchott, Qussai Mustafa.

The two sides agreed to expedite the completion of the procedures for ratifying draft agreements, memorandums of understanding and executive programmes between the two countries, the agency reported in implementation of the directives of Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad and his Mauritanian counterpart Mohamed Ould Cheikh Ghazouani.

Ambassador Mustafa also thanked the Islamic Republic of Mauritania for supporting Damascus amid the war on Syria and its defence of the issues of the Arab and Islamic nations.

Meanwhile Mauritania’s AMI news agency noted that “The meeting discussed the fruitful cooperation relations between the two countries and ways to enhance and develop them in a way that responds to the aspirations of the two brotherly peoples, as well as all issues of common interest.”

In February, Mustafa said that President Ghazouani expressed his keenness to strengthen relations with Damascus, describing them as solid with roots deep in history. This came after he received the Syrian diplomat’s credentials.

