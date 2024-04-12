Hezbollah says it targeted Israel site near border with Lebanon

Lebanese group, Hezbollah, said on Friday that it targeted an Israeli site near the Lebanese border, Anadolu Agency reports.

In a statement, the group said that its fighters “targeted Mesgav Am site (in northern Israel) with appropriate weapons and hit it directly.”

Meanwhile, Lebanon’s official National News Agency reported that Israeli artillery shelling targeted residential neighbourhoods in the border town of Houla.

Tension has flared along the border between Lebanon and Israel amid intermittent exchange of fire between Israeli forces and Hezbollah, in the deadliest clashes since the two sides fought a full-scale war in 2006.

The border tension comes amid an Israeli military offensive in the Gaza Strip following a 7 October attack by Palestinian group, Hamas, which Tel Aviv says killed nearly 1,200 Israelis. The Israeli army has since killed more than 33,600 people and injured over 76,000 others.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

Israel stands accused of genocide at the International Court of Justice which, in an interim ruling in January ordered Tel Aviv to stop genocidal acts and take measures to guarantee that humanitarian assistance is provided to civilians in Gaza.

