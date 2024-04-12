Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile destroyed in Red Sea: US says

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces destroyed an anti-ship ballistic missile launched over the Red Sea yesterday by Yemen’s Houthi group.

“There were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition or commercial ships,” CENTCOM said on X.

CENTCOM said it determined that the missile presented an “imminent threat” to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region.

April 11 Red Sea Update At approximately 1:00 p.m. (Sanaa time) on April 11, United States Central Command (CENTCOM) forces successfully engaged and destroyed one anti-ship ballistic missile (ASBM) launched over the Red Sea from Iranian-backed Houthi terrorist-controlled areas… pic.twitter.com/ffIMhC32gc — U.S. Central Command (@CENTCOM) April 12, 2024

Yemen’s Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Palestinians living under Constant bombardment at the hands of the occupation state in the Gaza Strip.

The Red Sea is one of the world’s most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

In response, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the creation of a multinational mission, ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’, to counter the Houthi attacks.

