Middle East Monitor
clear
Free Subscription
Middle East Monitor

Creating new perspectives since 2009

Middle East Monitor

Houthi anti-ship ballistic missile destroyed in Red Sea: US says

April 12, 2024 at 9:10 am

US Central Command, CENTCOM [@CENTCOM/Twitter]

US Central Command, CENTCOM [@CENTCOM/Twitter]

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) said its forces destroyed an anti-ship ballistic missile launched over the Red Sea yesterday by Yemen’s Houthi group.

“There were no injuries or damage reported by U.S., coalition or commercial ships,” CENTCOM said on X.

CENTCOM said it determined that the missile presented an “imminent threat” to US and coalition forces and merchant vessels in the region.

Yemen’s Houthi group has been targeting cargo ships in the Red Sea owned or operated by Israeli companies or transporting goods to and from Israel in solidarity with Palestinians living under Constant bombardment at the hands of the occupation state in the Gaza Strip.

The Red Sea is one of the world’s most frequently used sea routes for oil and fuel shipments.

In response, US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin announced the creation of a multinational mission, ‘Operation Prosperity Guardian’, to counter the Houthi attacks.

Read: The Gulf states will not move against Yemen’s Houthis without decisive Western intervention

Latest news

See all

RABAA

Engaging the World: The Making of Hamas's Foreign Policy

Trending