Argentine president declares unwavering support for Israel after Iran attack

Argentine President Javier Milei has expressed “solidarity and unwavering commitment” to Israel in the face of this weekend’s retaliatory attack from Iran which came in response to Tel Aviv’s air strike on the Iranian Consulate in Damascus on 1 April 1, which killed seven people including a top general.

“The Argentine Republic recognises the right of nation-states to defend themselves, and emphatically supports the State of Israel in the defence of its sovereignty, especially against regimes that promote terror and seek the destruction of Western civilisation,” said Milei’s office.

“The Government of the Argentine Republic categorically condemns the unprecedented attack by the Islamic Republic of Iran against the State of Israel and reaffirms its support for Israel’s legitimate right to defend its sovereignty. The Argentine government urges Iran to cease its unjustified attacks and avoid a global crisis,” added the Foreign Ministry separately.

On Sunday night, it was reported that Milei had invited Israel’s ambassador to Argentina to attend a meeting of top government officials at the Casa Rosada. According to Milei’s spokesperson, the president had set up a “crisis committee” to “take charge of the situation and coordinate actions with the presidents of the Western world.”

Last Thursday, the Second Chamber of the Argentine Criminal Court of Cassation held Iran responsible for the attacks carried out in 1992 and 1994 against the Israeli embassy and a Jewish centre in the capital, Buenos Aires, describing the Islamic Republic as a “terrorist state”. Iran has denied responsibility for the attacks.

In February, Milei announced plans to relocate his country’s embassy to Jerusalem as he embarked on a visit to Israel. However, at the end of March, the Argentine Senate froze the decision after opposition from leftist parties. Jerusalem is recognised under international law as occupied territory, having been annexed illegally by Israel since 1967.

