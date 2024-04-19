Erdogan: We shouldn't allow Israel to hide its brutality in Gaza.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan yesterday emphasised the need not to allow Israel to mix agendas and hide its brutality in Gaza.

This came during a joint press conference between the president and his Tanzanian counterpart Samia Suluhu Hassan in the capital Ankara.

“One of the biggest massacres in the last century has been ongoing in Gaza for 195 days, and we must make more efforts to stop these massacres,” Erdogan said.

The Turkish president called on Western countries to respond collectively to Israel’s actions in Gaza, as they did in response to Iran’s recent retaliatory strikes .

Erdogan stressed the need to reach an immediate and permanent ceasefire in Gaza, followed by prompt actions to implement the two-state solution.

For her part, Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan said that her country supports Turkiye’s efforts to find peaceful solutions to international conflicts and called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza.

