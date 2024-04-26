Blinken says Gaza protests a hallmark of democracy, decries 'silence' on Hamas

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said, on Friday, protests at US universities over US-ally Israel’s war in Gaza are a hallmark of American democracy, but criticised what he called the “silence” about Palestinian group, Hamas, Reuters reports.

Police have clashed with students critical of the war and the Biden administration’s support for Israel’s war in Gaza, with nearly 550 arrests made over the protests in the last week across major US universities, according to a Reuters tally.

Asked at a press conference in China whether he was taking on board the protesters’ message, Blinken said he understood the conflict elicited “strong, passionate feelings” and that the administration was doing it all it could to halt the war.

“In our own country, it’s a hallmark of our democracy that our citizens make known their views, their concerns, their anger, at any given time, and I think that reflects the strength of the country, the strength of democracy,” Blinken said.

But he suggested critics should focus their ire on Hamas who sparked the war with their 7 October attack on southern Israel in which about 1,200 people were killed and some 250 taken hostage, according to Israeli tallies.

However, since then, it has been revealed by Haaretz that helicopters and tanks of the Israeli army had, in fact, killed many of the 1,139 soldiers and civilians claimed by Israel to have been killed by the Palestinian Resistance.

Israel’s military response has killed more than 34,000 Palestinians and injured more than 77,000, according to the Health Ministry in Gaza.

“It is also notable that there is silence about Hamas, as if it wasn’t even part of the story,” Blinken said.

“But as I’ve also said repeatedly, the way Israel goes about ensuring that 7 October never happens again matters profoundly. And we’re working every day to try to minimise the damage that’s done to innocent people and to make sure that they have the assistance and support that they need.”

Blinken, who met Chinese President, Xi Jinping, and other officials in Beijing on Friday, said he had discussed how China can play a constructive role in global crises, including in the Middle East, where he said Beijing can discourage Iran and its proxies not to escalate the conflict.

Blinken said he spoke to Foreign Minister, Wang Yi, multiple times this month when tensions spiked between Israel and Tehran. China is the main buyer of oil exported by sanctions-hit Iran.

“I think the relationships, again, that China has can be positive in trying to calm tensions, prevent escalation, avoid the spread of the conflict, and we agreed that we’d remain in regular touch on this, and that’s certainly my intention,” Blinken said.

